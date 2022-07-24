Menu
Kid Rock Fans Throw Temper Tantrum After Concert Canceled Due to Weather

One fan rushed the stage and was led away in handcuffs

Kid Rock concert
Photo via TMZ
July 23, 2022 | 11:03pm ET

    A Kid Rock concert in Minot, North Dakota descended into pandemonium after severe weather prevented the Detroit rocker from taking the stage.

    News of the concert’s cancelation prompted the crowd to go into a full-blown meltdown, with audience members throwing beer cans at the stage. One attendee went as far as to rush the stage; he was promptly tackled by security and escorted from the venue in handcuffs (via TMZ).

    Kid Rock addressed the cancelation in a post to Twitter. “SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature,” he wrote. “Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

    The North Dakota State Fair also addressed the show’s cancelation in a statement: “The cancelation of the North Dakota State Fair Kid Rock Concert was a decision made by Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer, and the stage production manager. Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert was cancelled as it posed a serious threat to the safety of those individuals attending or setting-up the event.”

    Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation Tour” runs into October; tickets can be purchased here.

