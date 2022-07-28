Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series Echoes

The previously announced Orphan Black sequel series coming to AMC has found its leading lady. Officially dubbed Orphan Black: Echoes, the series stars Krysten Ritter and is slated to premiere in 2023.

Written and executive produced by Anna Fishko, Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and follows Ritter’s Lucy, “a woman with an unimaginable origin story.” The 10-episode series is said to take place in the same universe as the original Orphan Black, which followed Tatiana Maslany’s Sarah Manning as the leader of a pack of human clones, so that could clue you into Lucy’s origins.

Per Deadline, Lucy and a group of women “weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to Fishko, who served as a writer and supervising producer on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and writer and co-executive producer on Netflix’s The Society, original Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett will direct and executive produce Echoes. Ritter, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce.

Known for playing Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad, titular (former) superhero Jessica Jones, and Chloe in Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, Ritter recently appeared in the Netflix film Nightbooks and directed and executive produced the Peacock series The Girl in the Woods. Next up, she’ll appear in the HBO series Love and Death.