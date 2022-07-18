Menu
Lady Gaga Launches Chromatica Ball: Setlist + Video

Gaga's long-awaited tour finally kicked off in Düsseldorf on Sunday

Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour
Lady Gaga, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
July 17, 2022 | 10:25pm ET

    After an extended wait, Lady Gaga finally launched her “Chromatica Ball” in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, July 17th.

    The 20-song setlist contained nine songs from her 2020 album Chromatica, including the first-ever performances of “Alice,” “Replay,” “Sour Candy,” “Babylon,” “Free Woman,” and “Enigma.” Additionally, Gaga dusted off “Monster for the first time since 2014.

    The setlist was divided into five acts, opening with a trio of fan favorites in “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” and “Poker Face.” She also performed “911,” “Telephone,” “Born This Way,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “Shallow.” For the encore, Gaga debuted “Hold My Hand,” her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” is a tour almost three years in the making. Originally announced in 2020, the tour was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a social media post prior to the tour’s launch, Gaga admitted that there “was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON.”

    She further elaborated in an Instagram video posted hours ahead of Sunday’s concert. “I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me, and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry, as well as me as a person,” Gaga said. “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time, and more pain-free than I have in ages.” (In 2018, Gaga was forced to cancel tour dates due to fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic pain.)

    “Being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show…and really tell a story. I just want to thank you. I’m going to thank you in another way, and it’s through this performance. And it will be through every performance. I don’t know that I’ve been as speechless as I am today, knowing what we’re about to do.”

    Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” hits Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, and London before making its way to North America in August. Tickets are available here.

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Photos:

    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
    Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Setlist:
    Bad Romance
    Just Dance
    Poker Face

    Act I
    The Treatment
    Alice (Live debut)
    Replay (Live debut)
    Monster (First time since 2014)

    Act II
    The Garden
    911
    Sour Candy (Live debut)
    Telephone
    LoveGame

    Act III
    The Universe Video
    Babylon (Live debut)
    Free Woman (Live debut)
    Born This Way

    Act IV
    Flower Queen
    Shallow
    Always Remember Us This Way
    The Edge of Glory
    Enigma (Live debut)

    Finale
    Veils
    Stupid Love
    Rain on Me

    Encore
    Hold My Hand

