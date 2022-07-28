Lamb of God Unleash Thunderous New Song “Omens”: Stream

Lamb of God have shared a music video for the new song “Omens,” the title track to their forthcoming album arriving October 7th.

The song is a classic example of the groove metal style, delivering bountiful headbang-worthy riffs that lay the groundwork for Randy Blythe’s snarled vocals. The single comes along with a music video that sees the band performing amongst various daredevil magicians including a sword swallower, a guy who licks a knife, and a woman who drives a nail up her nostril, among others.

“I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context,” remarked Blythe in the press release. “What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.”

“Omens” is the second single we’ve heard from the upcoming album following “Nevermore.” Fans should expect to hear both songs when Lamb of God heads out on “The Omens Tour” alongside a host of noteworthy support acts including Killswitch Engage, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Baroness, Animals as Leaders, Suicide Silence, and Fit For An Autopsy.

The tour kicks off September 9th in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 20th in Irving, Texas. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Omens here and stream the video for the title track below. Pick up tickets to “The Omens Tour” here.