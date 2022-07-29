Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Martin Scorsese’s Shipwreck Thriller The Wager

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese can’t seem to get enough of each other lately: After wrapping production on the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, the actor and director are teaming up for another Apple Originals Film called The Wager, as first broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Just like Flower Moon, the upcoming project is an adaptation of a non-fiction book by journalist David Grann. This time around, Scorsese is taking on Grann’s The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is due out in April 2023.

The Wager is set in the 1740s and tells the story of a British naval ship of the same name. After it crashed in South America’s Patagonia region while chasing a Spanish ship filled with treasure, the remaining 30-person crew somehow braved the seas in a patched-together boat that they were able to land on the coast of Brazil.

Six months later, an even flimsier vessel landed on the coast of Chile with just three men and claimed the other men were actually mutineers. In response to the ensuing accusations and counteraccusations, the British Admiralty then convened a court martial to get to the bottom of what actually happened.

DiCaprio will star in The Wager with Scorsese directing. The longtime collaborators are also producing with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and DiCaprio’s production partner Jennifer Davisson.

Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and more. It’s set to be released at some point in 2023. At this time, there is no premiere date for The Wager.

The Wager marks the seventh feature film DiCaprio and Scorcese have worked on in the last quarter century, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. They are also co-producing the upcoming Hulu limited series The Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves.