Lil Durk Hospitalized After Being Struck in the Face by Pyrotechnic at Lollapalooza

The Chicago MC still managed to finish his set

Lil Durk
Lil Durk, photo via Instagram
July 31, 2022 | 2:59pm ET

    A major accident befell Lil Durk during his Lollapalooza set on Saturday, July 30th when an onstage pyrotechnic blew up in his face.

    In fan-captured video of the performance, the “What Happened to Virgil” rapper can be seen covering his face with his T-shirt after walking through the blast, but ended up finishing his full set after taking a moment to reorient himself. (During the performance, Lil Durk also had what appears to be milk inexplicably thrown at him from the crowd.)

    However, he revealed on Instagram later in the day that he actually went to the hospital upon leaving the festival, posting a selfie with a mask on and his eye covered in a giant bandage. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all,” he captioned the photo, punctuating the sentiment with a blue heart emoji.

    Get a look at Lil Durk’s post-accident photo from the emergency room below.

    The Chicago MC is currently on a brief break between legs of his ongoing 2022 tour, which is supposed to start up again on September 10th at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The trek is then scheduled to run through October 17th with stops in Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and elsewhere. Get tickets to see Lil Durk live here.

    In other Lollapalooza news, Day 2 was filled with performances by Dua Lipa, MUNA, Wet Leg and more, while Green Day previewed their headlining show on Day 3 with a surprise show filled with rarities like “Warning” and “Church on Sunday” at Chicago club Metro.

