Lil Uzi Vert Subtly Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert took to social media over the weekend to quietly change their pronouns to they/them.

The update can be seen right next to Lil Uzi Vert’s name on their Instagram profile, which also reads, “Endless Venim…Kawaii girls think I’m cool…Red & White = P!NK” along with a litany of emojis littered between the phrases.

Historically, Lil Uzi Vert has a longstanding track record of support for the LGBTQ+ community. While remaining decidedly cryptic about their own sexual orientation, the rapper has repeatedly challenged the norms of hip-hop culture by playing with the notions of gendered clothing and donned rainbow-inspired outfits during Pride Month.

LUV’s change in pronouns also comes just days after the rapper otherwise known as Symere Bysil Woods announced their next EP, titled Red & White, as a follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake and Pluto x Baby Pluto, their collaborative album with Future. While Lil Uzi Vert has yet reveal an official release date for the upcoming EP, it will serve as a precursor to their planned mixtape The Pink Tape, which is expected to be released sometime later this year.

In the interim, the star has kept busy trying to become the very first person to ever buy a planet, implanting a diamond worth $24 million in their forehead, removing the diamond four months later, having it re-implanted several weeks later, getting said diamond ripped out after diving into a crowd at Rolling Loud Miami, and running into a hefty insurance problem because of the one-of-a-kind facial jewelry.

Oh, and they also found time to join forces with Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl for the former’s single “bbycakes” back in February in the wake of performing at both Rolling Loud New York and Day N Vegas 2021.