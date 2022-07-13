Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert Announces New EP Red & White

His first solo project since Eternal Atake

lil uzi vert red and white ep announcement hip hop rap music news artwork
Lil Uzi Vert, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 13, 2022 | 11:13am ET

    It looks like new music from Lil Uzi Vert is coming soon. On Tuesday night (July 12th), the Philly rapper posted to social media confirming that he has an EP in the works: “Red & White Ep …. Before The P!NK,” he wrote, alongside a photo that we can only imagine is the EP’s artwork.

    It’s safe to assume that the “P!NK” in question is in reference to The Pink Tape, Uzi’s long-awaited follow-up LP to his to Pluto x Baby Plutohis 2020 collaborative album with Future. While neither that nor Red & White have received an official release date, some fans have speculated that Red & White EP is arriving this Friday (July 15th) — although, with Uzi’s track record, we might have to wait until we see it to believe it. Stay tuned here for more info about both releases, and see Uzi’s post about the imminent Red & White EP below.

    Lil Uzi Vert’s last solo album was March 2020’s Eternal Atake, which was one of our favorite records of that year. Since then, he’s collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Isaiah Rashad, and most recently, Mura Masa on the DJ’s star-studded single “bbycakes.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Santigold Nothing single music video 2022 tour tickets spirituals album stream

Santigold Unveils New Single "Nothing": Stream

July 13, 2022

The Shins Oh Inverted World Tour

The Shins Kick Off "Oh, Inverted World Anniversary Tour" in San Francisco: Photos and Setlist

July 13, 2022

devil wears prada music elton john comments

Elton John Says Devil Wears Prada Musical Will Be Updated: "We Have to Make It Modern"

July 13, 2022

My Morning Jacket Kyle Meredith

My Morning Jacket on Archival Live Series and a Potential Band-Run Festival

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Uzi Vert Announces New EP Red & White

Menu Shop Search Sale