Lil Uzi Vert Announces New EP Red & White

It looks like new music from Lil Uzi Vert is coming soon. On Tuesday night (July 12th), the Philly rapper posted to social media confirming that he has an EP in the works: “Red & White Ep …. Before The P!NK,” he wrote, alongside a photo that we can only imagine is the EP’s artwork.

It’s safe to assume that the “P!NK” in question is in reference to The Pink Tape, Uzi’s long-awaited follow-up LP to his to Pluto x Baby Pluto, his 2020 collaborative album with Future. While neither that nor Red & White have received an official release date, some fans have speculated that Red & White EP is arriving this Friday (July 15th) — although, with Uzi’s track record, we might have to wait until we see it to believe it. Stay tuned here for more info about both releases, and see Uzi’s post about the imminent Red & White EP below.

Lil Uzi Vert’s last solo album was March 2020’s Eternal Atake, which was one of our favorite records of that year. Since then, he’s collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Isaiah Rashad, and most recently, Mura Masa on the DJ’s star-studded single “bbycakes.”