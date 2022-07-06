LimeWire is back with a timely makeover. Today, the former peer-to-peer file sharing platform that once served as the mecca of pirated music has officially returned as an NFT marketplace, with Travis Barker among the first artists to share digital collectibles on the site.

LimeWire’s imminent comeback was initially announced back in March, after Austrian brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmayr purchased its rights with the intent to turn it into a marketplace for music-related non-fungible tokens. Its initial set of collections boasts a wide range from original tracks and video clips to content that includes in-person experiences like backstage passes. Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, and Dillon Francis are also just some of the artists who are releasing original NFT collections alongside Barker, and music fanatics can buy them “in the same way they would collect a rare painting or buy a limited edition vinyl of a song.”

“We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognise and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat,” the Zehetmayrs said in a press release. “LimeWire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way and retain more of their earnings.”

Barker added: “I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on LimeWire. I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans — even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”

You can head over to LimeWire’s website now to check out all the digital collections. Barker — who’s fresh out of the hospital after a bout of pancreatitis — join the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Grimes, Ozzy Osbourne, Interpol, and GWAR, who have all also hopped on the NFT bandwagon.