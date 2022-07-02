Lindsay Ell Trolls Fox & Friends by Speaking About Women’s Rights: Watch

Country pop singer Lindsay Ell performed at Fox & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series on Friday, and in a pre-show interview, the artist dove into a talking point not normally championed on the conservative network: women’s rights.

In an all-around awkward conversation, Ell was chatting with Fox & Friends hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Rachel Campos-Duffy when Campos-Duffy first asked the Canadian singer about Shania Twain, a country pop trailblazer and fellow Canuck (The irony of inviting a Canadian singer to an “All-American” concert series is not lost on us). After Ell praised Twain’s ability to be “feminine and sexy and strong at the same time,” Campos-Duffy, grasping at straws in an attempt to be transphobic, went on to reference Twain’s hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

“Her song would actually be controversial now,” the host offers, emphasizing Twain’s use of “woman” instead of a more gender neutral term like “person.” Ell laughs it off without taking the bait.

Advertisement

Related Video

Then, the conversation turned toward Ell’s “Make You Movement” foundation in support of survivors of sexual abuse. The singer acknowledged her ability to give women a voice before turning to her single “Right on Time.” “I just really wanted to write something that would support women and their decisions and their rights and their bodies and everything moving forward,” Ell said, referencing the Supreme Court’s recent move to overturn Roe v. Wade. She then dedicated the performance to “all the women fighting for their rights right now.”

Meanwhile, Ell’s drummer Kyle May took a silent stance of his own by sporting a Ruth Bader Ginsburg t-shirt during the performance.

Watch Campos-Duffy’s face deflate like a three-day-old helium balloon when she realizes she’s in the presence of liberals in the clip below.