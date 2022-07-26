Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

Live Nation is offering an all-in package of four tickets for $80 as part of its Summer’s Live promotion.

The deal is good for thousands of shows taking place in amphitheaters and clubs across the US this summer. That includes upcoming concerts headlined by The Killers, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Jane’s Addiction with Smashing Pumpkins, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Keys, Korn and Evanesence, Death Cab For Cutie, Bauhaus, Crowded House, Incubus featuring Sublime with Rome, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, Tenacious D, The War on Drugs, The Gaslight Anthem, Courtney Barnett, and L7.

The promotion also applies to Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival,” Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker’s “The Wild Hearts Tour,” and Peter Hook’s “Joy Division: A Celebration.” Plus, you can grab discounted tickets to see Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Tom Jones, The Decemberists, Fleet Foxes, The Afghan Whigs, Yola, Franz Ferdinand, Denzel Curry, Foals, Goose, Lucy Dacus, King Princess, Iceage, Empress Of, Baroness, and more.

Live Nation’s Summer’s Live promotion runs now through August 9th, 2022, or while tickets last. You can find a full list of eligible shows in your area here.

Ed. Note: Check out Consequence’s Live section for the latest tour updates and festival announcements.