Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

The promo covers upcoming shows headlined by The Killers, Brandi Carlile, Jane's Addiction with Smashing Pumpkins, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, and more

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 26, 2022 | 3:15pm ET

    Live Nation is offering an all-in package of four tickets for $80 as part of its Summer’s Live promotion.

    The deal is good for thousands of shows taking place in amphitheaters and clubs across the US this summer. That includes upcoming concerts headlined by The Killers, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Jane’s Addiction with Smashing Pumpkins, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Keys, Korn and Evanesence, Death Cab For Cutie, Bauhaus, Crowded House, Incubus featuring Sublime with Rome, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, Tenacious D, The War on Drugs, The Gaslight Anthem, Courtney Barnett, and L7.

    The promotion also applies to Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival,” Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker’s “The Wild Hearts Tour,” and Peter Hook’s “Joy Division: A Celebration.” Plus, you can grab discounted tickets to see Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Tom Jones, The Decemberists, Fleet Foxes, The Afghan Whigs, Yola, Franz Ferdinand, Denzel Curry, Foals, Goose, Lucy Dacus, King Princess, Iceage, Empress Of, Baroness, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Live Nation’s Summer’s Live promotion runs now through August 9th, 2022, or while tickets last. You can find a full list of eligible shows in your area here.

    Ed. Note: Check out Consequence’s Live section for the latest tour updates and festival announcements.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rina Sawayama november 2022 us tour dates

Rina Sawayama Announces 2022 US Tour

July 26, 2022

Chris Distefano tickets tour 2022 Right Intention, Wrong Move dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Chris Distefano's 2022 Tour

July 26, 2022

Adele tickets tour 2022 2023 Weekends with Adele las vegas residency

How to Get Tickets to Adele's Las Vegas Residency

July 26, 2022

Girl Talk

Girl Talk Announces Fall Tour Dates

July 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

Menu Shop Search Sale