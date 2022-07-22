Local Natives Share Dual Singles “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass”: Stream

Local Natives have released their new singles “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” via Loma Vista Recordings/Concord.

“Desert Snow” is a sparkling, prismatic ditty with echoing percussion, while “Hourglass” slows things down over sparse acoustic guitar. “Ooo, there’s so much I wanna tell you/ Ooo, more than you could ever know/ Ooo, I swear the mercury was frozen/ Ooo, walking in the desert snow,” the band harmonizes on the chorus of the former while frontman Taylor Rice plaintively croons, “I don’t know how to reach you/ Is there nothing I can say?/ Am I wasting time?/ Am I getting nowhere?” on the latter.

“After the heartbreak and insanity of the past few years, when we finally got together to make music again, these songs reconnected and reignited us,” the quintet said in a statement. “This music got us through really difficult times and reminded us how much joy we get out of playing music together. We couldn’t be more excited to share these songs and play them live on our first tour in three years.” Stream the lyric videos for “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” below.

While the bandmates haven’t shared whether the dual A-sides are a precursor to a new album, their last EP was 2020’s Sour Lemon, and last year they shared the covers EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983, which they recorded for the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

They’re set to hit the road for their “Inside an Hourglass Tour” later this month at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Quebec. The summer trek will also include stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Utah’s Ogden Twilight series, and more. Grab tickets for the tour here.