Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lollapalooza’s 2022 Livestream to Feature Metallica, j-hope, Porno for Pyros & More

Machine Gun Kelly, Tove Lo, Tinashe, IDLES, and Denzel Curry are among the 40 others acts scheduled to appear

Lollapalooza 2022 livestream
Photo via Lollapalooza
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 19, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Lollapalooza will live stream a number of this year’s performances on Hulu. Metallica, j-hope, Machine Gun Kelly, Porno for Pyros, Tove Lo, Tinashe, IDLES, and Denzel Curry are just a few of the artists whose performances will be streamed live over the course of the weekend (Thursday, July 28th – Sunday, July 31st).

    Get more details and check out the full schedule below.

    Ed. Note: Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest live music news. 

    Who is Playing on the Lollapalooza Livestream?

    More than 40 Lollapalooza artists will be streamed live on Hulu. That includes headlining performances by Metallica, j-hope, Machine Gun Kelly, Porno for Pyros, and Kygo.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other confirmed sets include Don Toliver, Tove Lo, Tinashe, IDLES, Denzel Curry, Dashboard Confessional, BANKS, DJO, Beach Bunny, Wallows, Hinds, The Wombats, BLXST, Inhaler, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Zoo Wees, and more.

    Check out the full schedule below.

    Where Can I Watch the Lollapalooza Livestream?

    The Lollapalooza livestream will be shown across across two channels on Hulu. Coverage runs each day between 1:00 p.m. CT and 11:00 p.m. CT. The livestream requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription in order to access.

    What is the Lollapalooza Livestream Schedule?

    Check out Lollapalooza’s livestream schedule below. All times are in CT, and the channel is noted in parentheses. As with any live event, the schedule is subject to change. We will update the schedule accordingly if and when changes are announced.

    Advertisement

    Thursday, July 28th:
    02:25 – Bijou (1)
    03:00 – Inhaler (1)
    04:15 – Still Woozy (1)
    05:15 – The Wombats (1)
    05:45 – Tove Lo (1)
    10:15 – Metallica (1)

    Friday, July 29th:
    01:00 – Jasiah (1)
    01:00 – Jordy (2)
    02:00 – Maddy O’Neal (2)
    02:45 – Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever (1)
    02:45 – Whipped Cream (2)
    03:30 – Mahalia (2)
    03:45 – Tinashe (1)
    04:45 – Cordae (1)
    05:30 – LP Globbi (2)
    05:45 – Coi Leray (1)
    07:45 – Don Toliver (1)
    08:30 – Machine Gun Kelly (1)

    Saturday, July 30th:
    01:00 – Crawlers (1)
    01:00 – Steller (2)
    02:30 – Evan Giia (2)
    02:45 – Hinds (1)
    03:30 – Surf Mesa (2)
    04:45 – Dashboard Confessional (1)
    05:00 – BLXST (2)
    08:00 – Wallows (1)
    08:30 – IDLES (2)
    10:00 – Kygo (1)

    Advertisement

    Sunday, July 31st:
    01:45 – Erica Banks (1)
    02:30 – Zoo Wees (1)
    03:00 – Habstrakt (2)
    03:30 – DJO (1)
    05:00 – Atliens (2)
    05:20 – Beach Bunny (1)
    06:00 – Gordo (2)
    06:45 – Porno for Pyros (1)
    07:15 – BANKS (2)
    09:00 – j-hope (1)
    10:00 – Denzel Curry (1)
    10:00 – John Summit (2)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kanye West and Kid Cudi

Kanye Drops Out of Rolling Loud, Replaced by Kid Cudi

July 17, 2022

drake october world weekend

Drake Announces October World Weekend with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and More

July 13, 2022

brandi carlile girls just wanna weekend 2023

Brandi Carlile Taps Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna for Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival 2023

July 11, 2022

phish riviera maya 2023 annual dates jam band rock music news destination vacation tickets

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Dates

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza's 2022 Livestream to Feature Metallica, j-hope, Porno for Pyros & More

Menu Shop Search Sale