Lollapalooza’s 2022 Livestream to Feature Metallica, j-hope, Porno for Pyros & More

Lollapalooza will live stream a number of this year’s performances on Hulu. Metallica, j-hope, Machine Gun Kelly, Porno for Pyros, Tove Lo, Tinashe, IDLES, and Denzel Curry are just a few of the artists whose performances will be streamed live over the course of the weekend (Thursday, July 28th – Sunday, July 31st).

Get more details and check out the full schedule below.

Who is Playing on the Lollapalooza Livestream?

More than 40 Lollapalooza artists will be streamed live on Hulu. That includes headlining performances by Metallica, j-hope, Machine Gun Kelly, Porno for Pyros, and Kygo.

Other confirmed sets include Don Toliver, Tove Lo, Tinashe, IDLES, Denzel Curry, Dashboard Confessional, BANKS, DJO, Beach Bunny, Wallows, Hinds, The Wombats, BLXST, Inhaler, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Zoo Wees, and more.

Check out the full schedule below.

Where Can I Watch the Lollapalooza Livestream?

The Lollapalooza livestream will be shown across across two channels on Hulu. Coverage runs each day between 1:00 p.m. CT and 11:00 p.m. CT. The livestream requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription in order to access.

What is the Lollapalooza Livestream Schedule?

Check out Lollapalooza’s livestream schedule below. All times are in CT, and the channel is noted in parentheses. As with any live event, the schedule is subject to change. We will update the schedule accordingly if and when changes are announced.

Thursday, July 28th:

02:25 – Bijou (1)

03:00 – Inhaler (1)

04:15 – Still Woozy (1)

05:15 – The Wombats (1)

05:45 – Tove Lo (1)

10:15 – Metallica (1)

Friday, July 29th:

01:00 – Jasiah (1)

01:00 – Jordy (2)

02:00 – Maddy O’Neal (2)

02:45 – Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever (1)

02:45 – Whipped Cream (2)

03:30 – Mahalia (2)

03:45 – Tinashe (1)

04:45 – Cordae (1)

05:30 – LP Globbi (2)

05:45 – Coi Leray (1)

07:45 – Don Toliver (1)

08:30 – Machine Gun Kelly (1)

Saturday, July 30th:

01:00 – Crawlers (1)

01:00 – Steller (2)

02:30 – Evan Giia (2)

02:45 – Hinds (1)

03:30 – Surf Mesa (2)

04:45 – Dashboard Confessional (1)

05:00 – BLXST (2)

08:00 – Wallows (1)

08:30 – IDLES (2)

10:00 – Kygo (1)

Sunday, July 31st:

01:45 – Erica Banks (1)

02:30 – Zoo Wees (1)

03:00 – Habstrakt (2)

03:30 – DJO (1)

05:00 – Atliens (2)

05:20 – Beach Bunny (1)

06:00 – Gordo (2)

06:45 – Porno for Pyros (1)

07:15 – BANKS (2)

09:00 – j-hope (1)

10:00 – Denzel Curry (1)

10:00 – John Summit (2)