Lollapalooza 2022 Day One Recap and Photos: Lil Baby, Tove Lo, & More

Featuring snapshots of Lil Baby, Tove Lo, Jazmine Sullivan, Sam Fender, and more

July 29, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    Day one of Lollapalooza 2022 (Thursday, July 28th) is in the books! We were there to catch all the action of the Chicago festival’s opening day.

    Blessed with clear weather, Lollapalooza kicked off with a day of strong sets, from the “tiny fonts” to the headliners. Before Metallica brought the house down, stand out sets came by way of Lil Baby, Sam Fender, Tove Lo, Jazmine Sullivan, and more. Other acts, like country up-and-comer Zach Brown, TikTok rocker Petey, and rapper Maxo Kream, reminded attendees that the strength of this year’s lineup came by way of its genre diversity. Day one also featured festival favorites like 100 gets, Still Woozy, Caroline Polachek, and Remi Wolf.

    The crowds brought an excited energy, giving life to the longstanding, legendary festival. With three more days to go, the rocking weekend is just getting started. Check out pictures of Lollapooza day one below, featuring the likes of Tove Lo, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, and more, and be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the remainder of the festival.

    Lollapalooza 2022 Day One Photo Gallery:

    Petey, photo by Josh Druding
    Last Dinosaurs, photo by Josh Druding
    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, photo by Josh Druding
    Maxo Kream, photo by Josh Druding
    Billy Strings, photo by Josh Druding
    Last Dinosaurs, photo by Josh Druding
    Zach Bryan, photo by Josh Druding
    Zach Bryan, photo by Josh Druding
    Lil Baby, photo by Josh Druding
    Lil Baby, photo by Josh Druding
    Sam Fender, photo by Josh Druding
    Sam Fender, photo by Josh Druding
    Jazmine Sullivan, photo by Josh Druding
    Petey, photo by Josh Druding
    Tove Lo, photo by Josh Druding
    Jazmine Sullivan, photo by Josh Druding
    Maxo Kream, photo by Josh Druding
    Tove Lo, photo by Josh Druding
    Billy Strings, photo by Josh Druding

