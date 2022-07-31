Menu
Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three Recap and Photos: J. Cole, Turnstile, Dashboard Confessional & More

Plus, pictures of Meet Me @ The Altar, Big Sean, Wallows, and more in action

lollapalooza day three photos j cole turnstile dashboard confessional
Dashboard Confessional, J. Cole, and Turnstile, photos by Josh Druding
Consequence Staff
July 31, 2022 | 2:44pm ET

    Day three of Lollapalooza 2022 took place on Saturday, July 30th, with more incredible acts taking the stages at Grant Park.

    Headlined by J. Cole, the day saw acts like Big Sean, Turnstile, Wallows, and Dashboard Confessional rock the crowd. Also performing on Saturday were the likes of Fletcher, Alexander 23, and Meet Me @ The Altar.

    If you missed all the action, you can relive it vicariously through our extensive Lollapalooza day three photo gallery below.

    Revisit our recaps from day one and day two, and stay tuned for our full coverage of the remainder of the festival.

    Fletcher at Lollapalooza 2022
    Fletcher, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three
    Lollapalooza, photo by Josh Druding
    Fletcher at Lollapalooza 2022
    Fletcher, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Turnstile at Lollapalooza 2022
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Fletcher at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    Fletcher, photo by Josh Druding
    Alexander 23 at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    Alexander 23, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Dashboard Confessional at Lollapalooza 2022
    Dashboard Confessional, photo by Josh Druding
    Turnstile at Lollapalooza 2022
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Dashboard Confessional at Lollapalooza day three photos gallery
    Dashboard Confessional, photo by Josh Druding
    Wallows at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wallows, photo by Josh Druding
    Alexander 23 at Lollapalooza 2022
    Alexander 23, photo by Josh Druding
    Turnstile at Lollapalooza 2022
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Wallows at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    Wallows, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Sean at Lollapalooza 2022 photos day three
    Big Sean, photo by Josh Druding
    Wallows at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wallows, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 day 3 saturday photos_0000s_0000_J Cole
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Dashboard Confessional at Lollapalooza 2022
    Dashboard Confessional, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar at Lollapalooza 2022
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three
    Lollapalooza, photo by Josh Druding
    Turnstile at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Sean at Lollapalooza 2022
    Big Sean, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three
    Lollapalooza, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar at Lollapalooza 2022
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Dashboard Confessional at Lollapalooza 2022
    Dashboard Confessional, photo by Josh Druding
    Dashboard Confessional at Lollapalooza 2022
    Dashboard Confessional, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 day 3 saturday photos_0000_Turnstile
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Alexander 23 at Lollapalooza 2022
    Alexander 23, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 day 3 saturday photos_0000_Turnstile
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Sean at Lollapalooza 2022
    Big Sean, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Sean at Lollapalooza 2022
    Big Sean, photo by Josh Druding
    Fletcher at Lollapalooza 2022 photos day three
    Fletcher, photo by Josh Druding
    J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022 day three photos
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    j. cole lollapalooza 2022
    J. Cole, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Sean at Lollapalooza 2022
    Big Sean, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar at Lollapalooza 2022
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three
    Lollapalooza, photo by Josh Druding
    Turnstile at Lollapalooza 2022
    Turnstile, photo by Josh Druding
    Fletcher at Lollapalooza 2022
    Fletcher, photo by Josh Druding
    Alexander 23, photo by Josh Druding
    Alexander 23, photo by Josh Druding

