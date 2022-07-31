Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three Recap and Photos: J. Cole, Turnstile, Dashboard Confessional & More

July 31, 2022 | 2:44pm ET
Day three of Lollapalooza 2022 took place on Saturday, July 30th, with more incredible acts taking the stages at Grant Park.
Headlined by J. Cole, the day saw acts like Big Sean, Turnstile, Wallows, and Dashboard Confessional rock the crowd. Also performing on Saturday were the likes of Fletcher, Alexander 23, and Meet Me @ The Altar.
If you missed all the action, you can relive it vicariously through our extensive Lollapalooza day three photo gallery below.
Revisit our recaps from day one and day two, and stay tuned for our full coverage of the remainder of the festival.
