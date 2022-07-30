Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two Recap and Photos: Dua Lipa, Wet Leg, MUNA & More

Plus, performance shots of King Princess, The Regrettes, Don Toliver, Genesis Owusu, and others

dua lipa muna wet leg lollapalooza 2022 photos photo gallery day 2 friday
Wet Leg, Dua Lipa, and MUNA, photos by Josh Druding
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 30, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Lollapalooza 2022 day two went down on Friday, July 29th, and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

    The Chicago festival brought a ton of top tier talent to Grant Park, from headliner Dua Lipa to rising stars like Genesis Owusu and The Regrettes. The day also brought strong sets from indie pop favorites like King Princess and MUNA, hip-hop both classic (Don Toliver) and alternative (Genesis Owusu), and even former Artists of the Month like Wet Leg.

    Advertisement

    It was another glorious day fill with live music, and you can check out our complete photo gallery from Lollapalooza day two below.

    Revisit our day one recap, and stay tuned for our full coverage of the remainder of the festival.

    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Don Toliver Lollapalooza 2022
    Don Toliver, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Genesis Owusu at Lollapalooza 2022
    Genesis Owusu, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022 day two photos recap gallery
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Jordy at Lollapalooza 2022
    Jordy, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Jordy at Lollapalooza 2022 photos gallery day two
    Jordy, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    Don Toliver Lollapalooza 2022 day two photos
    Don Toliver, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    Don Toliver Lollapalooza 2022
    Don Toliver, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022 photos gallery friday day two
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza day two photos 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022 photos gallery recap
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Don Toliver Lollapalooza 2022
    Don Toliver, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022 day two photos gallery recap
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 day two photos
    Lollapalooza, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    Genesis Owusu at Lollapalooza 2022 photos gallery day two
    Genesis Owusu, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022 photos day two
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    Genesis Owusu at Lollapalooza 2022
    Genesis Owusu, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Jordy at Lollapalooza 2022
    Jordy, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Jordy at Lollapalooza 2022
    Jordy, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022 photos gallery day two friday
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    The Regrettes at Lollapalooza 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Josh Druding
    King Princess at Lollapalooza 2022 photos day two
    King Princess, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    Dua Lipa lollapalooza 2022
    Dua Lipa, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Genesis Owusu at Lollapalooza 2022
    Genesis Owusu, photo by Josh Druding
    Genesis Owusu at Lollapalooza 2022
    Genesis Owusu, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    MUNA at Lollapalooza 2022
    MUNA, photo by Josh Druding
    Wet Leg at Lollapalooza 2022
    Wet Leg, photo by Josh Druding

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lollapalooza Day 1 photos

Lollapalooza 2022 Day One Recap and Photos: Lil Baby, Tove Lo, & More

July 29, 2022

Wild Hearts Tour

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker's "Wild Hearts Tour" Is the Can't-Miss Indie Gig of the Summer: Review

July 22, 2022

Weeknd live review setlist

The Weeknd Brings Global Stadium Tour to Foxborough's Gillette Stadium: Review, Photos and Setlist

July 22, 2022

Rage Against The Machine Tour

5 Reasons to See Rage Against The Machine Live This Summer

July 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two Recap and Photos: Dua Lipa, Wet Leg, MUNA & More

Menu Shop Search Sale