Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two Recap and Photos: Dua Lipa, Wet Leg, MUNA & More

Lollapalooza 2022 day two went down on Friday, July 29th, and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

The Chicago festival brought a ton of top tier talent to Grant Park, from headliner Dua Lipa to rising stars like Genesis Owusu and The Regrettes. The day also brought strong sets from indie pop favorites like King Princess and MUNA, hip-hop both classic (Don Toliver) and alternative (Genesis Owusu), and even former Artists of the Month like Wet Leg.

It was another glorious day fill with live music, and you can check out our complete photo gallery from Lollapalooza day two below.

Revisit our day one recap, and stay tuned for our full coverage of the remainder of the festival.