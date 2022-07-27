Menu
Lollapalooza Expands to India in 2023

The two-day event goes down January 28th-29th in Mumbai

Lollapalooza India
Image courtesy of Lollapalooza India
July 26, 2022 | 10:25pm ET

    Lollapalooza is expanding its global footprint to South Asia with the announcement of Lollapalooza India.

    The two-day event is scheduled to take place January 28th-29th, 2023 in Mumbai. It will be produced by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents, and BookMyShow.

    In a press release announcing the news, Lollapalooza India bills itself as “the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full two days of music across four stages as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more.”

    “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell said in a statement. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.”

    A lineup and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

    In recent years, Lollapalooza has also staged festivals in Chile, Brasil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden. Its flagship Chicago event goes down this weekend, with a lineup led by Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, j-hope, J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

    Ed. Note: Check out Consequence’s Live section for the latest tour updates and festival announcements.

