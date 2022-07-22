Why have regular rings when you can have rings of power? That’s not exactly what the highly anticipated Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is about… except maybe it is? What matters is that as the calendar brings us closer and closer to the show’s September premiere date, we’ve gotten another taste of the show with the release of a new trailer.

In this new trailer, the denizens of Middle Earth talk some big talk about how they thought war was behind them… which, as we quickly discover, isn’t the case, because “Evil does not sleep — it waits.” Magical swords, a balrog, and some big talk about a guy named Sauron all tease the epic fantasy adventure to come.

The Rings of Power was first revealed as a possibility in 2017 when Amazon acquired the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth saga. Between the $250 million paid for said rights and the cost of creating a vast fantasy universe for the small screen, it’s said to be the most expensive TV show ever made.

Here’s the show’s official description, courtesy of Prime Video:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The massive international cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Check out the new trailer below. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Friday, September 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. For more, check out the Consequence guide to the cast and characters.

Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 Comic-Con.