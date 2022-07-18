Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lou Reed’s Estate Releases Earliest Known “Heroin” Demo: Stream

Off the upcoming album Words & Music, May 1965

Lou Reed Heroin Demo Archive Series Words and Music May 1965 Velvet Underground John Cale remaster stream
Lou Reed, photo by Danny Norton
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 18, 2022 | 2:25pm ET

    A demo of Lou Reeds Velvet Underground epic “Heroin” has been unleashed from the upcoming archival album Words & Music, May 1965. Remastered from an unearthed tape that established the singer-songwriter’s copyright for the composition, it is thought to be the song’s earliest recording.

    The fuzzy, finger-picked take follows an acoustic folk style similar to the new collection’s initial offering, “I’m Waiting for the Man.” Unlike its predecessor though, which came “nearly complete, with minor changes made in the final arrangement,” “Heroin” seems to have undergone several substantial changes before its visceral debut on 1967’s The Velvet Underground & Nico. Reed is also joined by fellow Velvet Underground member John Cale for the song’s first recorded runthrough. Stream it below.

    Words & Music, May 1965 will arrive on August 26th via Light in the Attic Records in partnership with Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson. A bonus digital EP titled Gee Whiz, 1958-1964 follows on October 7th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The album release coincides nicely with the opening of the new archival exhibition “Lou Reed: Caught Between the Twisted Stars,” hosted at Lincoln Center’s Library for Performing Arts in New York. In June, Anderson revealed the collection was originally set to be housed in Texas but changed locations after Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s campus-carry gun bill in 2015. The program runs until March 4th, 2023 and boasts 2.5 terabytes’ worth of digital files from the artist’s career, including even more unreleased demos.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alter Bridge by Chuck Brueckmann

Alter Bridge Announce Pawns & Kings Album, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 18, 2022

steve lacy gemini rights sophomore album new stream

Steve Lacy Drops Sophomore Album Gemini Rights: Stream

July 15, 2022

regina spektor 11:11 debut album box set papa's bootlegs 20th anniversary

Regina Spektor Details 11:11 20th Anniversary Box Set, Shares Remastered "Love Affair": Stream

July 15, 2022

only murders angel in flip-flops

Only Murders in the Building Releases Steve Martin's "Angel in Flip-Flops": Stream

July 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lou Reed's Estate Releases Earliest Known "Heroin" Demo: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale