Lucy Dacus Announces Fall 2022 Tour, Shares Cover of Cher’s “Believe”: Stream

Lucy Dacus has mapped out a Fall 2022 North American tour. Along with the news, she has shared a cover of Cher’s “Believe” and a reworking of the Home Video cut “Partner in Crime” for Spotify Singles.
The new run of dates kicks off on September 30th in New Haven, Connecticut, and will also stop in cities like Orlando, New Orleans, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles before closing out in San Diego on November 19th. See Dacus’ packed touring itinerary below.
Tickets for the fall shows go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 12:00 p.m. local time. Grab yours then via Ticketmaster.
For her cover of “Believe,” Dacus transforms the dance hit into a ’90s country pop ballad drenched with heartbroken vocals. Listen to it below, along with the reworking of “Partner in Crime.”
“‘Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together,” Dacus explained in a statement. “I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the Auto-Tune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else.”
She continued, “On our cover, taking away the Auto-Tune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low-voiced pop legend.”
Since releasing Home Video, one of the best albums of 2021, Dacus has shared the B-side “Kissing Lessons” and spent much of the year on the road. Prior to the fall, she will continue on her current North American leg, which includes appearances on Courtney Barnett’s “Here and There” festival tour, before heading to the UK and Europe. Grab your seats for those dates here.
Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:
07/20 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^
07/21 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
07/23 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
07/24 — Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom *
07/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Outdoor Stage at Power Plant Live! *
07/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann !
07/29 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island !
07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/04 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series @
08/05 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
08/07 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #
08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom #
08/12 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live $
08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS Moca %
08/25 — Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre
08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival
08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
08/29 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
08/31 — Cologne, DE @ LUXOR +
09/02 — Vlieland, NE @ Into the Great Wide Open
09/03 — Maastricht, NE @ Re Bruis Festival
09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/06 — Barcelona, ES @ WOLF Barcelona
09/08 — Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival
09/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
09/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
10/06 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/07 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
10/08 — Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell
10/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
10/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/14 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
11/04 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
11/05 — Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/12 — Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
11/13 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/15 — Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/19 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
* = w/ Samia
! = w/ Courtney Barnett and Samia
@ = w/ Local Natives and NoSo
# = Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett and Quinn Christopherson
$ = Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose
^ = w/ The National
% = Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees
Strange, and Hana Vu
+ = w/ Emperor X