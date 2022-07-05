Macy Gray Says Trans Women Aren’t Women

As millions of Americans lifted their flags to celebrate Independence Day, Macy Gray was lifting a middle finger to the transgender community, telling Piers Morgan during a Fourth of July interview that “the whole he/she thing” is “getting confusing.”

Like many transphobes, the 54-year-old singer focused all of her criticism on trans women, while being either unaware or uncaring that trans men exist. “I will say this, and everyone’s going to hate me, but, as a woman: Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry,” she said. “I know that for a fact.”

Gray insisted that she respects trans women as individuals, before clarifying that she does not, in fact, respect them as individuals. “Like, if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will,” she said. “Because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

Morgan then asked her to define ‘woman.” The “I Try” crooner responded, “A human being with boobs. How about you start there?” she said. “And have a vagina.”

Gray also defended transphobic author J.K. Rowling, calling her many, many screeds “the truth. I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree,” she added, hypocritically demanding a right to speak her own ‘truth’ while denying it to others. “There is a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gray told Morgan about her redesigned American flag that had stars of color instead of just white stars, as well as time spent with Prince and her current pursuit of “love,” which she said “could mean a lot of things.” Check it out below.

As for Rowling, she appreciated the support, tweeting, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.” Read that after the jump.