Mad Cool Festival 2022 Recap: Five Days of Sunshine and Songs in Spain’s Capital City

Breaking down each day of the long-awaited return of Madrid's hottest summer music festival

Carly Rae Jepsen (photo by Paco Povato), Jack White and Metallica (photos by Andres Iglesias)
Mary Siroky
and
July 12, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    It’s been three years since Madrid has been able to host Mad Cool Festival, the multi-day music festival in the Valdefuentes neighborhood of Spain’s capital city. With the event finally making a grand return in 2022 from Wednesday, July 6th to Sunday, July 11th, not even temperatures crossing over 100 degrees each day could keep the crowds from flocking to the grounds.

    One thing about Mad Cool is that it very much lives up to its name; the crowd for the fest, incredibly welcoming and friendly, really and truly loves music, and the dynamic lineup always boasts something for everyone — especially this year. Indie fans were able to delight in rising bands and solo artists, while fans of legacy acts like Metallica showed up in droves. Pop fans weren’t left out either; each day offered at least one spectacular, colorful dance party, from Zara Larsson to Carly Rae Jepsen to Tinashe.

    While stateside festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo sprawl for miles, often requiring mad dashes to catch favorite acts with overlapping set times, the layout at Mad Cool is designed in a way that allows attendees to easily jump from stage to stage. Plus, it’s almost entirely built over turf to avoid leaving guests to the dusty elements.

    While people were having a great time, snapping plenty of pics, grabbing food or taking a ride on the ferris wheel, festival goers were there to vibe to their favorite artists more than anything else. The crowds were expressive but respectful — when Florence Welch says to put your phone away, you listen.

    Here, we’ve broken down Mad Cool 2022 day by day, where the only thing hotter than the sun was all the great music we were lucky enough to hear.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

    Mad Cool Festival 2022 metallica photo by paco poyato review

    Metallica, photo by Paco Povato

