Madi Diaz has mapped out a headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 and shared her new single “Hangover.”

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming trek follows an appearance at Newport Folk Festival and opening dates for Harry Styles and Jose Gonzalez. After kicking off the jaunt in Nashville on October 22nd, Diaz will hit cities like Washington, DC; Brooklyn; Montreal; Chicago; and Portland before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 18th.

See Diaz’s full itinerary below. Tickets to her headlining tour are available beginning Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

On “Hangover,” Diaz doesn’t address the aftermath of a long night of drinking, but instead describes the lingering effects of a romance that didn’t last. “I’m always missing on you sometimes/ But I always take a hit even though I’ll feel it in the morning,” she sings. “Even though I say you’re not important/ I try to get a little closure but I still wake up with your hangover.”

Watch the psychedelic video, directed by Joey Broadnax, below.

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging [throes] of heartbreak — the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz shared in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7-Eleven some meltdown. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

In March, Diaz released an EP called Same History, New Feelings, which features four reimagined songs from her 2021 album History of a Feeling. Later that month, she hosted an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from her Nashville living room.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 — Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden #

08/30 — Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities #

09/04 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

10/30 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

11/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

11/04 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

11/07 — Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

11/09 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/12 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/14 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

* = w/ Harry Styles

# = w/ Jose Gonzalez