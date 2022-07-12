Menu
Madi Diaz Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single “Hangover”: Stream

Including dates in Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago, and more

Madi Diaz, photo by Natalie Osborne
Madi Diaz, photo by Natalie Osborne
July 12, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Madi Diaz has mapped out a headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 and shared her new single “Hangover.”

    The singer-songwriter’s upcoming trek follows an appearance at Newport Folk Festival and opening dates for Harry Styles and Jose Gonzalez. After kicking off the jaunt in Nashville on October 22nd, Diaz will hit cities like Washington, DC; Brooklyn; Montreal; Chicago; and Portland before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 18th.

    See Diaz’s full itinerary below. Tickets to her headlining tour are available beginning Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    On “Hangover,” Diaz doesn’t address the aftermath of a long night of drinking, but instead describes the lingering effects of a romance that didn’t last. “I’m always missing on you sometimes/ But I always take a hit even though I’ll feel it in the morning,” she sings. “Even though I say you’re not important/ I try to get a little closure but I still wake up with your hangover.”

    Watch the psychedelic video, directed by Joey Broadnax, below.

    “I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging [throes] of heartbreak — the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz shared in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7-Eleven some meltdown. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

    In March, Diaz released an EP called Same History, New Feelings, which features four reimagined songs from her 2021 album History of a Feeling. Later that month, she hosted an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from her Nashville living room.

    Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/23 — Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    08/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden #
    08/30 — Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities #
    09/04 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
    10/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    10/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
    10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    10/28 — Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
    10/30 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
    11/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
    11/04 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    11/07 — Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
    11/09 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    11/12 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
    11/14 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
    11/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

    * = w/ Harry Styles
    # = w/ Jose Gonzalez

