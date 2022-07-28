Madonna Says Directing Biopic Was “Preemptive Strike”: “No One’s Going to Tell My Story But Me”

Madonna has further explained why she took the reins for her own biopic, which the pop icon will be both directing and co-writing. In a new interview with Variety, the singer gave an update on the film’s progress and offered insight into why she considered it “a preemptive strike.”

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter,” Madonna told the magazine. “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

After hinting at pressure to make an “extraordinary” film due to her “extraordinary life,” the Material Girl alluded to “misogynistic men” who made similar attempts in the past. “It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men,” she said. “So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

In June, we learned Ozark star Julia Garner had been offered the starring role in the currently untitled biopic after she was one of many prominent names who auditioned, including Florence Pugh, Euphoria actress Alexa Demie, and singer Sky Ferreira.

Back in September 2020, Madonna first revealed she was co-writing the screenplay for the film with Diablo Cody before announcing she would be directing it as well. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” she previously said about the project.

The biopic won’t be Madonna’s first time in the director’s chair. She previously helmed a pair of feature films: the 2008 British dramedy Filth and Wisdom and the 2011 historical romance W.E., both of which she also co-wrote.