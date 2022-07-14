Maggie Rogers Mourns Lost Love on New Song “Horses”: Stream

Maggie Rogers is back with “Horses,” another look at her upcoming album Surrender. Listen to the single below.

Rogers mourns lost love in “Horses,” her soft croon building to a whooshing, belted chorus. “Watch you go/ Cross the street/ Like a dream out my window/ Sucking nicotine down my throat/ Thinking of you giving head,” she sings. “See horses running wild I wish/ I could feel like that for a minute.”

“I’ve never had a day in my life where I have written two songs at once. And I certainly have never had a day where I’ve written three,” Rogers explained on Apple Music 1. “Started out the day with ‘That’s Where I Am,’ came back after lunch and wrote, ‘I’ve Got a Friend.’ Came back after dinner and wrote ‘Horses.” And ‘Horses’ is a one take vocal… And so is ‘I’ve Got a Friend,’ but ‘Horses’ specifically, I was so… I started writing the song and I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do it.’ And Tom [Hull, aka producer Kid Harpoon] was like, ‘Finish it.’ And I was like, ‘No, I want to go to bed.’ He was like, ‘Finish it.’ And I finished it and he was like, ‘Okay, one vocal.’ And I was like, ‘Could you just do it in the morning?’ He was just like, ‘No, do it.’ And then that’s it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Horses” is the third single from Surrender, following the electronic-tinged “That’s Where I Am” and the bass-heavy “Want Want.” Co-produced by Rogers and Kid Harpoon, the artist has described the album as “stories of anger and peace and self-salvation” that exhibit “transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.” The full project arrives July 29th via Capitol Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Rogers’ last proper album was 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, while in 2020, she shared the compilation Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016.