Maggie Rogers Unleashes Sophomore Album Surrender: Stream

Maggie Rogers has released her sophomore album, Surrender, via Debay Sounds/Capitol Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The studio effort arrives three-and-a-half years after Rogers’ breakout solo album Heard It in a Past Life, and features the lead single “That’s Where I Am” as well as follow-ups “Want Want” and “Horses.” Interestingly, the singer recorded the entire project while simultaneously earning her master’s degree in religion and public life from Harvard Divinity School, for which Surrender served as part of her thesis.

“I wanted to build a framework for myself, for how to keep art sacred,” Rogers explained in an interview with The New York Times. “I feel super religious, if music is a religion. When I’m in the crowd of fans or onstage, that’s when I felt the most connected to something greater than myself… Right now, the joy on the record feels like the greatest form of rebellion.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In Consequence’s review of the album, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa called Surrender “a fully-formed effort that feels leagues beyond her first LP, with some of the best-written songs in her catalog,” and one that finds the artist “embracing of the fuzzy palate and patterns of indie rock.”

In April, Rogers returned to the stage for a triumphant set at Coachella and earlier this week, she hyped up the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Surrender Artwork:

Surrender Tracklist:

01. Overdrive

02. That’s Where I Am

03. Want Want

04. Anywhere with You

05. Horses

06. Be Cool

07. Shatter

08. Begging for Rain

09. I’ve Got a Friend

10. Honey

11. Symphony

12. Different Kind of World