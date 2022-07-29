Menu
Maggie Rogers Unleashes Sophomore Album Surrender: Stream

The album served as part of the artist's thesis while earning a master's degree from Harvard Divinity School

Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers, photo by Kelly Jeffrey
July 29, 2022 | 12:03am ET

    Maggie Rogers has released her sophomore album, Surrender, via Debay Sounds/Capitol Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The studio effort arrives three-and-a-half years after Rogers’ breakout solo album Heard It in a Past Life, and features the lead single “That’s Where I Am” as well as follow-ups “Want Want” and “Horses.” Interestingly, the singer recorded the entire project while simultaneously earning her master’s degree in religion and public life from Harvard Divinity School, for which Surrender served as part of her thesis.

    “I wanted to build a framework for myself, for how to keep art sacred,” Rogers explained in an interview with The New York Times. “I feel super religious, if music is a religion. When I’m in the crowd of fans or onstage, that’s when I felt the most connected to something greater than myself… Right now, the joy on the record feels like the greatest form of rebellion.”

    In Consequence’s review of the album, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa called Surrender “a fully-formed effort that feels leagues beyond her first LP, with some of the best-written songs in her catalog,” and one that finds the artist “embracing of the fuzzy palate and patterns of indie rock.”

    In April, Rogers returned to the stage for a triumphant set at Coachella and earlier this week, she hyped up the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    Surrender Artwork:

    maggie rogers surrender new album artwork tracklist stream

    Surrender Tracklist:
    01. Overdrive
    02. That’s Where I Am
    03. Want Want
    04. Anywhere with You
    05. Horses
    06. Be Cool
    07. Shatter
    08. Begging for Rain
    09. I’ve Got a Friend
    10. Honey
    11. Symphony
    12. Different Kind of World

