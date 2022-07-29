Maggie Rogers Unleashes Sophomore Album Surrender: Stream

Maggie Rogers has released her sophomore album, Surrender, via Debay Sounds/Capitol Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.
The studio effort arrives three-and-a-half years after Rogers’ breakout solo album Heard It in a Past Life, and features the lead single “That’s Where I Am” as well as follow-ups “Want Want” and “Horses.” Interestingly, the singer recorded the entire project while simultaneously earning her master’s degree in religion and public life from Harvard Divinity School, for which Surrender served as part of her thesis.
“I wanted to build a framework for myself, for how to keep art sacred,” Rogers explained in an interview with The New York Times. “I feel super religious, if music is a religion. When I’m in the crowd of fans or onstage, that’s when I felt the most connected to something greater than myself… Right now, the joy on the record feels like the greatest form of rebellion.”
In Consequence’s review of the album, Editorial Coordinator Paolo Ragusa called Surrender “a fully-formed effort that feels leagues beyond her first LP, with some of the best-written songs in her catalog,” and one that finds the artist “embracing of the fuzzy palate and patterns of indie rock.”
In April, Rogers returned to the stage for a triumphant set at Coachella and earlier this week, she hyped up the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Surrender Artwork:
Surrender Tracklist:
01. Overdrive
02. That’s Where I Am
03. Want Want
04. Anywhere with You
05. Horses
06. Be Cool
07. Shatter
08. Begging for Rain
09. I’ve Got a Friend
10. Honey
11. Symphony
12. Different Kind of World