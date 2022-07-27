Maggie Rogers Performs Exuberant “Want Want” on Fallon: Watch

Maggie Rogers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26th, where she performed “Want Want” from her upcoming album Surrender. She also joined Fallon and guest John Krasinski for a game of Catchphrase.

Rogers performed on a set carpeted in large oriental rugs and decorated with baskets of white flowers. She built up the energy over the first verse until the emotionality of the song took her away from the mic stand, and by the time of the second chorus she was dancing across the stage. Check out the exuberant performance below.

Elsewhere in the program Rogers partnered with Fallon against Karsinski and band leader Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter in a game of catchphrases. She was excellent, though the game devolved into a competition between Krasinski and Fallon about who could wait the longest to pass the timer, thereby delivering a ticking bomb to the other team. Scroll onwards for that video.

Surrender arrives in full this Friday, July 29th, and pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, Rogers has previewed the album with the singles “That’s Where I Am,” “Want Want,” and “Horses.”