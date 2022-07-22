Marcus Mumford Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Marcus Mumford has announced a headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled). It will feature a rotating cast of Danielle Ponder and The A’s as openers.

The trek will launch on September 19th in Boulder, Colorado and include shows in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and more before closing out on November 10th in Toronto. After that, Mumford will play a run of UK dates. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for the North American run go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC). Tickets for the UK dates are available now via Ticketmaster.

(self-titled) is out on September 16th and it includes the lead single, “Cannibal,” which features a black-and-white visual marking Steven Spielberg’s music video debut. Guest appearances include Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and more. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The most recent Mumford & Sons album, Delta, was released in 2018. Since then, banjoist Winston Marshall has quit the group and become a conservative blogger. In November 2021, Mumford lent Bridgers a hand with her cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 — Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens

09/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *

09/27 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/04 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *

10/06 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia *

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater ^

10/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

10/22 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

10/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre ^

10/28 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

10/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

11/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

11/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center ^

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

11/14 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/18 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/20 — Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall

11/22 — Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/24 — Liverpool, UK @ The Invisible Wind Factory

11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

* = w/ Danielle Ponder

^ = w/ The A’s