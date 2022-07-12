Menu
Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album Featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, and Clairo

(self-titled) arrives this September

Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Melissa Menzinger), Marcus Mumford (photo by Philip Cosores), Brandi Carlile (photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy), and Clairo (photo by Brandon Todd/MSG Entertainment)
July 12, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Marcus Mumford is gearing up to take a break from his sons: The Mumford & Sons singer has confirmed that his debut solo album, (self-titled), is due out September 16th. In a post shared to social media, Mumford said the record was produced by Blake Mills, and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

    “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,'” Mumford wrote. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart.”

    Mumford confirmed the suspicion that he’d been readying some solo music earlier this week in a newsletter shared with fans: “In January last year I set myself the task of trying to write some songs and just follow where they led,” he wrote. “When I showed the first two to the lads in the band, we all agreed it was probably a story I had to tell on my own.”

    Related Video

    Mumford hasn’t yet shared the album’s artwork and tracklist or a release date for any singles, but stay tuned here for when he offers more updates. See his notes below.

    Mumford & Sons haven’t shared a new album together since 2018’s Delta. Now with Mumford’s solo album on the horizon, it’s even more uncertain when we’ll get a follow-up, especially considering former banjoist Winston Marshall’s new gig as a far-right columnist. Mumford, Mills, and Bridgers all also collaborated together last November on a cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

