Marcus Mumford Drops Cathartic New Single “Grace”: Stream

Marcus Mumford has unveiled his cathartic new solo single “Grace,” along with an accompanying music video.

“Well, how should we proceed/ Without things gettin’ too heavy,” he wails on the opening verse. “Even though I never tell you everything/ I coulda sworn I dropped that bomb on you already.

In the video, the British-American singer searches for catharsis and some kind of cleansing by gulping down glass after glass of water in a bare room, coughing and spurting out excess liquid until he’s eventually completely doused by the visual’s end. Stream the music video for Marcus Mumford’s “Grace” below.

The song is being billed as the “first single” off the Mumford & Sons frontman’s upcoming debut solo album, the rather cleverly titled (self-titled), despite arriving after the first preview “Cannibal” and its Steven Spielberg-directed music video. The studio set is scheduled to arrive in full on September 16th and features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Clairo.

Tickets for Mumford’s previously announced North American headlining tour also go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. local time. The trek begins just days after the album’s release on September 19th at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. From there, the singer’s road show will make stops everywhere from Seattle and Portland to Nashville, Washington DC, and New York City before wrapping up on November 10th at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Grab tickets here.