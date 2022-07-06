Menu
Margaret Glaspy Shares Origins of Protest Song “My Body, My Choice”: Exclusive

Inspired by themes of youth, dignity, and love

margert glaspy My Body My Choice origins abortion rights protest
Margaret Glaspy Origins, photo by Josh Goleman
July 6, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Our Origins feature series provides artists with a space to share everything that went into their latest release. Today, Margaret Glaspy dives into her new protest song, “My Body, My Choice.”

    New York singer-songwriter Margeret Glaspy has today shared a new track called “My Body, My Choice.” Glaspy actually penned the pointed protest song two years ago and has been performing it live on tour, but unfortunately, it’s more relevant than ever in the wake of the Supreme Court’s precedent-destroying decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

    Over bluesy instrumentation, Glaspy doesn’t mince words or hide behind figurative language on “My Body, My Choice.” Featuring three stories of body autonomy ranging from piercings to abortion, the song keeps its message blunt, uncomplicated, and powerful. The title says it all, and whether it comes to attacks on abortion access, trans rights, or contraception, it now rings with particular importance.

    Despite the intensity of the subject matter, Glaspy refrains from exhibiting aggression toward her oppressors. Instead, “My Body, My Choice” is a loving, defiant declaration of rights. She’s sure of her message, and she’s displaying it with extreme confidence.

    “Music has always been a place where I can communicate in a way that my words alone fail,” Glaspy tells Consequence. “It is my own small way of letting it be known that all Americans — all people — deserve the basic human right of abortion services.”

    A portion of proceeds from “My Body, My Choice” will go toward The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for people seeking abortions.

    Check out “My Body, My Choice” below, followed by Glaspy’s breakdown of the Origins of the track.

    Glaspy has also been announced as the headliner for an abortion rights benefit concert taking place at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on August 7th. She’ll perform alongside Katy Kirby, Lola Kirke, and an unannounced “secret guest,” while Adi Oasis and Sadie Dupuis (Sad13, Speedy Ortiz) will DJ between sets. With tickets going on sale July 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Eventbrite, proceeds will benefit The Brigid Alliance, which provides travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for people seeking abortions.

    Glaspy released the double single “Love Is Real” and “Heart Shape” in March. Her last album was 2020’s Devotion, which she dissected for Consequence Track by Track.

