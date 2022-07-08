Margo Price, Mavis Staples, & Adia Victoria “Fight to Make It” in Our Patriarchal Hellscape on New Charity Single: Stream

Margo Price has teamed up with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for “Fight to Make It,” a new song that will benefit reproductive justice organizations. Listen to the timely single below.

“Fight to Make It” blends Price and Victoria’s sweet-natured vocals with Staples’ hard-earned grit, offering an affable song of perseverance as we navigate the darkest of political waters. Proceeds from the song’s Bandcamp sales will go to Noise for Now, an initiative that connects artists with organizations that provide reproductive care — including abortion.

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America,” Price said in a statement. “The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.”

The country singer continued: “When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.” Listen to “Fight to Make It” below.

Last year, Victoria released the album A Southern Gothic, which featured Price and Jason Isbell on the song “You Was Born to Die.” Meanwhile, Staples recently appeared on a new collaborative album with the late Levon Helm titled Carry Me Home.