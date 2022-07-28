Menu
Marilyn Monroe Only Exists On Screen in New Trailer for Blonde: Watch

The biopic hits Netflix September 23rd

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde (Netflix)
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde (Netflix)
July 28, 2022 | 9:19am ET

    Ana de Armas takes on Old Hollywood’s biggest star in Blondethe Marilyn Monroe biopic hitting Netflix September 23rd. Take a look at the new trailer for the film below.

    Directed by Andrew Dominik and based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same nameBlonde will be the first Netflix original to be given an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (and reportedly a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association. “It’s a demanding movie,” Dominik said of the rating. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

    Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson also star in Blonde, while Nick Cave and Warren Ellis provided the soundtrack. de Armas last co-starred in the James Bond film No Time to Dieas well as the erotic thriller Deep Water and the espionage flick The Gray Man

    Related Video

    Monroe — whose 1962 Jean Louis dress recently came out of the archives when Kim Kardashian wore (and seemingly damaged) it at the Met Gala — is the latest 1950s star to get the biopic treatment. Austin Butler recently portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrman’s film about the icon.

Marilyn Monroe Only Exists On Screen in New Trailer for Blonde: Watch

