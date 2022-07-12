Menu
Mastodon Unveil Sinister “More Than I Could Chew” Video Ahead of Tour with Ghost: Stream

The Atlanta metal band is set to embark on a North American tour with Ghost and Spiritbox in August

mastodon more than i could chew video
Mastodon’s “More Than I Could Chew” video, via YouTube
July 12, 2022 | 3:41pm ET

    Mastodon have unveiled the music video for “More Than I Could Chew,” the latest single from 2021’s Hushed and Grim.

    The acclaimed metal band’s new video comes ahead of their high-profile North American tour with Ghost and Spiritbox. The outing kicks off August 26th in San Diego and run through September 21st in Peoria, Illinois, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Directed by Zev Deans, the video is inspired by vintage psychedelic horror and is cast in hazy oranges and reds. The members of Mastodon appear as distorted images, cut amongst a vivid retelling of The Garden of Eden.

    Lisa Saeboe assumes the role of Eve, while Brenden McGowan plays the tempter Lucifer. In contrast with Hellacious hues of red covering the band members, the cutaways to the Garden are densely saturated with greens, reds, and blues. The disparate color palettes work toward the video’s Biblical concept.

    Ghost tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox
    Ghost Announce 2022 North American Tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox

    Watch the video for Mastodon’s “More Than I Could Chew” below, and pick up tickets to their upcoming tour with Ghost and Spiritbox here.

