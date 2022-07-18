Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Matt Skiba Isn’t Sure If He’s Still in Blink-182: “Your Guess Is as Good as Mine”

In response to a comment on his Instagram

blink-182 matt skiba not sure still in band
Blink-182, photo by Randall Slavin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 18, 2022 | 11:32am ET

    Even Matt Skiba doesn’t know if he’s still in Blink-182, based on a recent comment he made on Instagram in response to a fan pointing out he wasn’t promoting the band on his page or seen in photos posted by other members of the group.

    “You guys think he is still in Blink?” wondered @blinkinpark89 in the comments section of Skiba’s recent post about his visit to The National WWII Museum. “No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt.”

    In response, the Alkaline Trio frontman wrote, “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speculation about Skiba’s status in Blink-182 traces back to 2020, when he was neither featured nor included in the credits for their single “Quarantine.” However, he did appear in the music video.

    Skiba joined Blink as the band’s singer and guitarist after Tom Delonge quit in 2015 and contributed to the band’s last two studio albums: 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine. For Delonge’s part, he has expressed an interest in reuniting with Blink-182 sooner than later, and in 2021, he guested on Mark Hoppus’ After School Radio podcast.

    Consequence has reached out to Blink-182’s representatives for comment. Neither Hoppus nor Travis Barker has commented publicly about Skiba’s status in the band.

    Advertisement

    Of late, Skiba has been more occupied with his duties as a member of Alkaline Trio. They released a three-song project simply titled E.P. in 2020 and headed out on a co-headlining tour with Bad Religion last fall.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rage Against The Machine Tour

5 Reasons to See Rage Against The Machine Live This Summer

July 18, 2022

limp bizkit cancel european tour 2022

Fred Durst's "Personal Health Concerns" Force Limp Bizkit to Postpone UK/European Tour

July 18, 2022

garbage only happy when it rains story behind the song

The Story Behind Why Garbage's Shirley Manson Is "Only Happy When It Rains"

July 18, 2022

rage against the machine indigenous people canada violence screen tour tickets

Rage Against the Machine Call Out Violence Against Indigenous Peoples in Canada

July 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matt Skiba Isn't Sure If He's Still in Blink-182: "Your Guess Is as Good as Mine"

Menu Shop Search Sale