Max Headroom Reboot Headed to AMC

Max Headroom is getting a reboot with a new series in the works for AMC.

According to a report by Deadline, the ’80s sci-fi series about the world’s “first computer-generated TV presenter” is being produced by Elijah Wood and Noah Young under their SpectreVision and All3Media banners. Christopher Cantwell, who previously helmed AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, has signed on to both run and write for the show.

Best of all, though, is the news that original star Matt Frewer will return to step back into the role of Max Headroom. While the series ran for just two seasons from 1987 to 1988 on ABC, the character became a cult favorite. He served as the global spokesperson for the very ’80s New Coke, hosted his eponymous music video countdown show, and was even featured on the cover of Newsweek.

Since his 1980s heyday, Headroom has remained a cultural reference in more modern pop culture. While New Coke may be a thing of the past, he’s been brought up in episodes of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., used as inspiration in the music videos for Eminem’s “Rap God” and Selena Gomez’s “Love You Like a Love Song,” and even made a cameo in Adam Sandler’s (much-lambasted) 2015 sci-fi comedy Pixels.

Other projects coming to AMC in the near future include a TV version of Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire starring Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson and a stateside remake of BBC series The Driver headlined by Giancarlo Esposito.