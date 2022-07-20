Maya Hawke on Being Inspired by Taylor Swift’s Folklore, Finding Confidence, and Stranger Things

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Maya Hawke catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Moss, her upcoming sophomore album, which finds her exploring her personal identity journey and taking inspiration from Taylor Swift.

The actor/musician discusses shaking off her old self within the lyrics as she discovered her confidence, curiosity, and rebellion. Hawke also talks about how “Thérèse” spotlights the ways the male gaze affects young women. “All of a sudden, your boobs grow that you don’t even understand and people go, ‘You gotta cover those things,’” she notes. “And you’re like, ‘Why? Two months ago I was running around topless at the beach and now I’m not allowed to do that?’ And that’s not about me — I didn’t do anything, I didn’t change. It’s because of how it makes you feel? But then those narratives get so programmed into your brain, and as an adult woman, or as an adult AFAB person, you have to go and rescue yourself from the narrative that was made for you.”

Hawke also reveals dives into the very real imagery that inspired the story of “Thérèse,” as well as the symbolism in the Moss artwork. Elsewhere, she draws the parallels between her real self and Robin Buckley, whom she portrays on Stranger Things, particularly when it comes to musical tastes. She says the character “is like a cartoon version of me. She would like Phoebe Bridgers.”

Listen to Maya Hawke chat about Moss, Stranger Things, and more above, or watch the interview via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.