Maya Hawke’s NSFW Video for “Thérèse” Depicts a Woodland Orgy: Watch

Maya Hawke has unleashed the music video for “Thérèse,” the first single from her upcoming sophomore album, Moss. The cinematic, NSFW visual stars the Stranger Things actor, her brother Levon Hawke, and many more in a wild late-night bust in the woods.

The video, helmed by Vox Lux director Brady Corbet, depicts Hawke engaged in a naked moonlight tryst that develops into an all-out woodland orgy. But just as the song’s fragile acoustic melody opens up to its riveting guitar solo crescendo, the group is discovered and subsequently restrained by police. Hawke leads the nude procession single-file, facing down the camera for the final verse with an unbreakable boldness. Watch the visual for “Thérèse” below.

In an interview with Dazed, Hawke said, “Brady saw the video very clearly in his head, but I can’t imagine he could have guessed how well his idea fit with what I wanted to reveal and express about the song… the feeling that loneliness is the worst thing, until you realize it’s far superior to bad company; about how free we are as kids and then as we go through puberty and culture crushes down on us and instead of being ourselves, we start to try and be like everyone else.”

“I hope people like it or hate it, or whatever,” she added. “I hope it makes them feel something other than shame, self-hatred, and loneliness. I think we are all tired of feeling like that.”

Moss is due September 23rd via Mom + Pop. Pre-orders are ongoing. Hawke is next slated to play a run of shows in August, with several dates supporting Faye Webster. Grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.