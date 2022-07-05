Dave Mustaine chastised a guitar tech for soundchecking on an adjacent stage during Megadeth’s set at Barcelona Rock Fest.

The incident happened this past weekend at the fest in Parc de Can Zam, which features two side-by-side main stages. Deep into Megadeth’s set, a guitar tech began soundchecking for Judas Priest’s impending performance on the other stage. Dave was having none of it.

The Megadeth leader isn’t known for mincing words, especially when opposed — just ask the overly aggressive security guard who Mustaine blasted during a gig months ago.

Here, the situation escalated after a visibly annoyed Dave jokingly told the crowd, “We’ll wait until he’s done checking his guitar.” When the soundcheck persists, he then stormed to far side of the stage to flip off the guitar tech. The crowd roared in approval.

A fuming Mustaine then returned to the mic: “Last night of the tour — we went all the way to the last night, and then some p**sy over on the stage next to us has to start playing while we’re playing. How f**king pathetic, amateur… piece of sh*t you are.”

Prior to tearing through “Symphony of Destruction,” Dave went back to the sidestage one more time to peer at the culprit, uttering “motherf**kers” into the mic before launching into the song.

It’s undetermined if the tech in question was employed by Judas Priest or the festival, but we certainly hope there’s no beef between the Megadeth and Priest camps following the debacle.

Meanwhile, Megadeth just announced the September 2nd release date for their highly anticipated new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, while releasing the single “We’ll Be Back.” The band will embark on a US tour with Five Finger Death Punch in August, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch fan footage of Dave Mustaine slamming the guitar tech at Barcelona Rock Fest.