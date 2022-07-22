Megadeth Unleash Ferocious New Song “Night Stalkers” Featuring Ice-T: Stream

Megadeth have unveiled the new single “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T, along with an accompanying cinematic music video. It’s the second song we’ve heard from the band’s upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

The nearly seven-minute track is chock full of tasty riffs from frontman Dave Mustaine and impressive leads from shredder Kiko Loureiro. Both of the new singles from the new album have lengthy, multi-faceted arrangements, but “Night Stalkers” stands out for its Ice-T feature, as the legendary rapper lays down a spoken-word verse midway into the track.

Megadeth are building a trilogy around the new album’s music videos — a la Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion — with “Night Stalker” being Chapter II. The videos tell the origin story of Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead, and, according to a press release, “continue to follow the tragic events leading to our operative’s complete transformation as he systematically exacts his revenge.”

The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! arrives on September 2nd after much anticipation and some turmoil. Bass tracks on the album were played by Steve DiGiorgio following the ousting of David Ellefson (whose parts were subsequently removed); however, Megadeth-alum James LoMenzo has since stepped in as the band’s full-time bassist.

“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place,” Mustaine said in the initial press announcement for the LP. “I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Meanwhile, you can catch Mustaine and Megadeth on tour later this summer when they team up with Five Finger Death Punch for a US run. Dates kick off August 19th in Portland, Oregon, and run through an October 15th show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally via the band’s online store. Watch the video for “Night Stalkers” below.