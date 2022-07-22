Rap Song of the Week: Megan Thee Stallion and Future Turn Up the Heat on “Pressurelicious”

On Fridays, Rap Song of the Week rounds up all the hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Megan Thee Stallion recruits Future for her new single “Pressurelicious.”

Though Megan Thee Stallion counts Future as one of her favorite rappers, the two superstars had somehow never connected on a track until her new single, “Pressurelicious.” Featuring a hypnotic beat from Hitkidd, the hard-hitting trap anthem should heat up strip clubs this summer.

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Meg said Future deserves his flowers for being “unapologetically himself” while dealing with constant online scrutiny “gracefully.” As someone who was put under a microscope long before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her, the Houston rapper can clearly relate to the immense pressures that come with being in the spotlight.

On “Pressurelicious,” Hot Girl Meg embraces the opportunity to get toxic with Future while they exchange playful bedroom bars. While going back-to-back during the final two verses, neither of them backs down while trying to up the ante.

“Back stroke, left stroke, deep stroke, your throat,” Future raps. Unfazed, Meg responds, “He say he toxic, I said, ‘Okay, well, I’m poison,’ spit in my mouth, I enjoy it.”

To no one’s surprise, Megan and Future fit together like peanut butter and jelly. Given Future’s propensity for joint projects, there’s reason to hope the duo have more collaborations down the pipeline. In the meantime, “Pressurelicious” should be highly requested in clubs all summer — regardless of the required dress code.