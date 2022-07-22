Menu
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Drop New Single “Pressurelicious”: Stream

It's her third single of the year

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion, image courtesy of artist
July 21, 2022 | 11:29pm ET

    Megan Thee Stallion has linked with Future on a new single called “Pressurelicious.” The track, which was produced by HitKidd, is streaming below.

    “Pressurelicious” marks Megan’s third single of 2022, following her Dua Lipa collaboration “Sweetest Pie” and “Plan B.” Her as-yet-unannounced sophomore album is expected before year’s end.

    Earlier this year, Future dropped his latest album, I Never Liked You. In September, he’ll headline Rolling Loud NYC alongside Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky.

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Drop New Single "Pressurelicious": Stream

