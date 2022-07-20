Cliff ‘Em All: Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Commemorated with New IPA Craft Beer

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is being commemorated with the new Cliff ‘Em All IPA.

The craft beer is an official collab between merchandising brand KnuckleBonz, Burton’s estate, and Calicraft Brewing Co. It comes in at 6.4% ABV and is a classic NorCal style ale: “hoppy, bold, and crushable” and brewed with simcoe and citra hops.

A portion of all proceeds are going to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians. The Burton family issued a statement via press release:

“Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centered on fostering the next generation of musical talent. We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

The Cliff ‘Em All IPA is available for pre-order in 40 states via CraftShack. The first 500 customers will receive a limited edition poster featuring the the can’s artwork, which features an illustrated Cliff striking his iconic onstage pose.

“We are honored to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music superfans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians,” says KnuckleBonz’ CEO Tony Simerman in the press release. “Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us. The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

Visit CraftShack to pre-order the IPA and see the can design and poster below.