Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Immortalized with New Collectible Statue

The statues are limited to 3,000 pieces and retail for $164

cliff burton knucklebonz statue
Cliff Burton collectible statue, courtesy of KnuckleBonz
July 29, 2022 | 1:38pm ET

    Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is being immortalized with a new KnuckleBonz Iconz collectible statue.

    The finely detailed statues are limited to 3,000 pieces and retail for $164. They’re currently in production with an anticipated ship date of early 2023. A portion of the proceeds will support the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

    The KnuckleBonz statues are hand-crafted by artists using “a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-cast, painted, and numbered.” The 1/9 scale figures stand 8.5 to 9 inches tall and come with a certificate of authenticity on the base.

    “Working on this design allowed us to go back to the foundations of thrash and this is our way to pay tribute to the ferocity and brilliance of Cliff Burton,” said KnuckleBonz CEO/creative director Tony Simerman in a press release. “We are also very excited to be participating in the Cliff Burton Scholarship Fund. Supporting rising music talent is near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz.”

    Added the Burton family in a statement: “The Burton Family is proud to have Cliff join the KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Series.”

    cliff burton cliff em all ipa
    Cliff ‘Em All: Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Commemorated with New IPA Craft Beer

    It marks the second recent collab between Burton’s estate and KnuckleBonz. The new Cliff ‘Em All IPA pays homage to the bassist, who’s depicted on the can in his iconic on-stage pose. A portion of those proceeds also benefit the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

    Pre-order the statues via the KnuckleBonz website. Below you can see the full rendering, including the statue’s base.

    cliff burton knucklebonz full

