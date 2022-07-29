Menu
Metallica Salute Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson with Epic “Master of Puppets” at Lollapalooza: Watch

The metal titans showed clips from the Netflix series' heroic scene as they began playing the thrash classic

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (via Netflix) and Metallica’s James Hetfield (photo by Raymond Ahner)
July 29, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Metallica closed out the first night of Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago on Thursday (July 28th) with a rousing rendition of “Master of Puppets.” The performance featured the band playing alongside video clips of the epic scene in Stranger Things where the character of Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) is shredding the iconic metal track.

    It’s been a mutual love affair between Metallica and Stranger Things ever since the show’s Season 4 finale premiered on Netflix on July 1st. It was quickly revealed that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye actually played some of the guitar parts of “Master of Puppets” heard in the memorable scene, while we later learned that actor Joseph Quinn also practiced and mastered the thrash metal classic himself.

    Metallica previously paid tribute by playing the song along with Munson for a TikTok challenge, with all four members of the band wearing “Hellfire Club” T-shirts (available here).

    At Lollapalooza, Metallica rocked a 10-minute version of “Master of Puppets” to complete a 16-song set that also included such classics as “Enter Sandman,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Seek & Destroy,” and “One,” among other favorites.

    For Metallica, Lollapalooza marked one of only three shows the band is playing in the States this summer. They’ll also rock headlining concerts in Buffalo, New York, on August 11th, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 13th. Tickets are available here.

    Watch Metallica’s entire three-song encore at Lollapalooza below, including the epic performance of “Master of Puppets” beginning at the 14:40 mark.

