Metallica Jam with Stranger Things Actor Joseph Quinn Backstage at Lollapalooza

Metallica were joined backstage by a special guest ahead of their headlining performance at Lollapalooza on Thursday. Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson on season four of Stranger Things, paid a pre-show visit to the band and even got a chance to join them for a performance of “Master of Puppets.”

During a backstage powwow, Metallica’s James Hetfield revealed that he has watched Stranger Things since season one. “[For] my kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us,” the band’s frontman explained. Hetfield also thanked Quinn for doing the song “justice.”

Metallica then invited Quinn to their rehearsal trailer for a quick jam session, where the actor got to show off his guitar chops on “Master of Puppets.” Afterward, the band gifted Quinn a signed guitar similar to the one he played on Stranger Things.

Of course, Metallica have plenty of reasons to thank Quinn and Stranger Things. Thanks to its inclusion in the show’s season four finale, the 1986 classic recently entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever and introduced the metal legends to a whole new generation of music fans.

Metallica further saluted Quinn’s character during their headlining set on Thursday, as their closing performance of “Master of Puppets” saw the band playing alongside video of Munson.