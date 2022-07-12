Mickey Rourke: “Irrelevant” Tom Cruise Has Played “The Same Effing Part for 35 Years”

Former boxer Mickey Rourke is throwing haymakers at Tom Cruise, saying in a new interview that the star of Top Gun: Maverick is “irrelevant.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke dismissed Top Gun: Maverick‘s gaudy box office take, raking in $1.18 billion globally on the way to becoming the biggest film of the year so far. “That doesn’t mean shit to me,” the 69-year-old actor said. “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”

He added, “I don’t care about money or power. I care about — When I when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken, and De Niro’s early work, and Richard Harris’ work, and Ray Winstone’s work, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Cliff and Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

When asked if he thought Cruise was “a good actor,” Rourke responded, “I think he’s irrelevant. In my world.”

You can see Rourke show off his range in his films from this year, playing a violent ex-con in The Commando and a violent military officer in Warhunt. In November, he’ll star in Roman Polanski’s The Palace, exact release date TBA.

As for Cruise, up next he’ll star in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One on July 14th, 2023, while Part Two drops June 28th, 2024. You can revisit the new trailer for Part One now, and check out our 60 interesting facts for his 60th birthday.