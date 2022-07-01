Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and More Cover ’70s Pop Hits on Minions: Rise of Gru Soundtrack: Stream

Gru might not always make the best decisions, but at least he has pretty good taste in music. The original soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru is out today, which — in addition to a few brand-new songs — comprises some of your favorite current musicians taking on some decades-old classics.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, the Rise of Gru soundtrack includes Phoebe Bridgers taking on The Carpenters’ 1972 song “Goodbye to Love,” St. Vincent doing Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown,” Tierra Whack taking on Santana’s 1970 classic “Black Magic Woman,” Thundercat covering Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle,” and canonically Los Angelean transplants BROCKHAMPTON putting their own spin on Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging.” Brittany Howard, Kali Uchis, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, and Antonoff himself (as Bleachers) also contribute.

The most notable new song here is “Turn Up the Sunshine,” an unlikely team-up between Diana Ross and Tame Impala that was released as the OST’s lead single back in May. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White also have new songs for the film. Stream the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack in its entirety via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth film in the Steve Carrell-starring franchise, is out in theaters today.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

02. Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)

03. Funkytown – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc. 1979)

04. Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)

05. Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)

06. Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

07. Fly Like an Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)

08. Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)

09. Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)

10. You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)

11. Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)

12. Dance to the Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)

13. Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970)

14. Cool – Verdine White

15. Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)

16. Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)

17. Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

18. Kung Fu Suite – RZA

19. Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira