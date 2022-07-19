Miriam Margolyes: Arnold Schwarzenegger Deliberately “Farted in My Face”

Veteran character actress Miriam Margolyes got a small taste of superstardom on the set of 1999’s End of Days, saying that Arnold Schwarzenegger purposefully “farted in my face.”

Margolyes, best known for Black Adder, the Harry Potter films, and Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence, is one of entertainment’s most reliably funny interviewees. During a conversation with news.com.au’s “I’ve Got News For You” podcast, she was asked if there were any A-listers she didn’t particularly like. Magrolyes quickly had someone in my mind, though she couldn’t recall all the details. “I didn’t like the wrestler, you know from Austria? What’s his name? Schwarzenegger! Didn’t care for him.”

The 81-year-old recalled the future Governor of California as “quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

As she explained, “I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”

“He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all,” she added. “He’s a Republican, which I don’t like.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Margolyes spoke about the delights of eating raw onion, her favorite swear word (“cunt”), and spending time among Australia’s nudists: “You can’t help but looking. You look at people’s genitals. You don’t look at their face.” She added that she did not herself get naked “because my body is not fit for human consumption.”

Margolyes has always been outspoken about her beliefs. In 2020 she caused an international uproar when she said she had hoped Boris Johnson would die of COVID-19. As for Schwarzenegger, he’s set to star with Danny Devito, Eddie Murphy, and Tracy Morgan in Triplets, a sequel to Twins.