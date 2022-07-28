Falling Video Screen Injures Dancers of Hong Kong Pop Group

At least two dancers performing with the HK-pop group MIRROR were injured after a video screen fell onto the stage during a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night. Fan-captured footage of the incident can be seen below (warning: it’s graphic).

According to Hong Kong’s The Standard, the injured dancers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. One is reportedly in serious condition, and the other is said to be in stable condition.

The remainder of the concert was canceled.

This is the second such on-stage incident to occur at a MIRROR concert in recent days. During an earlier show on Tuesday, a member of the group fell off of the stage while giving a speech. That incident, as well as apparent images of rickety on-stage platforms and bridges, inspired fans of the group to launch a petition calling on event organizers to improve stage safety. In response, MIRROR reportedly ceased performing “dangerous moves” on top of platforms, and a fence was installed to prevent further falls from the stage.